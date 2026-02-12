Gauchos hire Michael Henchy as new women’s volleyball head coach

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Michael Henchy has been named as the new Women's Volleyball Head Coach, UC Santa Barbara Athletics Director Kelly Barsky announced Thursday. Henchy joins the Gauchos from the 2024 National Championship winner Penn State University, where he has served as an assistant coach since the spring of 2024.

"I am thrilled and honored to become the next head coach for UCSB women's volleyball," Henchy said. "UC Santa Barbara was integral to my upbringing and has always been a place I felt a part of when I was on campus. To now lead this great program brings me immense pride, and I will strive to build upon the legacy established by Kathy Gregory and the excellence sustained in the years under Nicole Lantagne Welch and Matt Jones. I'd like to thank Kelly Barsky for her time and thoroughness through the interview process. Her values and vision for UCSB athletics set a great tone for what we wish to accomplish as a program. I am excited to meet our players, alumni, and community and begin to pursue championship-level volleyball together. Go Gauchos!"

During his time at Penn State, Henchy helped carry the Nittany Lions to the 2024 National title and a 35-2 season. He worked alongside the 2024 Big Ten Coach of the Year, Katie Schumacher-Cawley, and coached four All-Big Ten first team members, including Freshman of the Year Izzy Starck and unanimous selection Jess Mruzik. Three more Nittany Lions were also recognized with conference awards.

The Nittany Lions maintained a 54-15 record during Henchy's tenure and also reached the NCAA tournament in 2025. Penn State's 2025 award roster featured an All-American, an All-American Honorable Mention, Big Ten Libero of the Year Gillian Grimes, and three additional conference awards. Three players also earned All-East Coast Region honors.

Prior to his time in Pennsylvania, Henchy served as the Associate Head Coach at James Madison University. In 2022, the Dukes became the Sun Belt Conference champions and advanced to the national tournament in both 2022 and 2023. In his three seasons, Henchy helped players earn All-American, All-District, and All-Academic honors.

Henchy first coached women's volleyball at American University, where he acted as an assistant coach. Directly after his arrival, the Eagles became the 2019 Patriot League conference champions and reached the NCAA tournament.

As a graduate assistant coach for men's volleyball at Springfield College, Henchy was named the 2019 AVCA Men's Div. III National Assistant Coach of the Year. During his two seasons there, the Pride was incredibly successful, winning the national championship in 2018 and returning to the tournament in 2019. He graduated from Springfield with a Master's in Physical Education: Advanced Coaching.

Henchy played professionally in Lamia, Greece, for a campaign, after which he returned to his alma mater, Ohio State University, to act as a volunteer coach for the men's team. During his season on staff, the Buckeyes won the 2017 National Championship.

Henchy got his start in collegiate volleyball playing as an outside hitter at Ohio State, where he was a two-year captain and four-year letterwinner. He reached 1,001 career kills to rank 18th overall in the record book. He also resides in the record book for aces (11th), points (17th), and solo blocks (18th).

He was an AVCA All-American honorable mention in his senior season, earned two All-MIVA honors, and received multiple academic accolades, including All-Big Ten recognition. Henchy graduated with a BA in Strategic Communication and a minor in Consumer Science.

With his move to Santa Barbara, Henchy will actually be returning to the California Central Coast. Hailing from Ventura, California, he graduated from Ventura High School in 2011 and began playing volleyball as a freshman. He was a two-time Ventura High Men's Volleyball MVP, All-League MVP, All-American, and the 2011 California Interscholastic Federation Division I Player of the Year.

"With his strong Santa Barbara community connection, people focused vision and values, and exceptional playing and coaching experiences, I'm beyond excited to welcome Mike as the next leader of our women's volleyball program," Barsky said. "We welcome him and his family to our Gaucho community! We can't wait for everyone to meet him, and to have him back competing in The Thunderdome, this time as a coach!"

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING

Penn State University Head Women's Volleyball Coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley

"Congratulations to UCSB – Mike is an exceptional hire. He made a meaningful impact here at Penn State in a short period of time, and our program is stronger because of his leadership, work ethic, and belief in what we are building. He invests fully in the people around him, and that makes a difference. I have no doubt he will continue to do great things and positively impact everyone he works with. I am truly thrilled for Mike, Allie, and Calvin as they make their way to the West Coast and begin this exciting new chapter. It's a wonderful opportunity for their family, and we will be cheering them on every step of the way."

James Madison Head Women's Volleyball Coach Lauren Steinbrecher

"This is an exciting day for the Gaucho program," said Steinbrecher. "Mike is an exceptional person and coach whose greatest strength isn't just his volleyball expertise, but more importantly, his heart for the student-athlete experience. He will win championships on and off the court for UCSB!"

Ohio State Head Men's Volleyball Coach Kevin Burch

"I was fortunate to work with Michael at the start of his career, and I'm not shocked by his quick rise in the coaching ranks," said Burch. "Michael's list of strengths is endless, but above all, he knows how to connect with many types of people and will work tirelessly to help them achieve their best. UCSB got a great one, and I can't wait to see the Gauchos under Michael's leadership."

Springfield College Head Men's Volleyball Coach Charlie Sullivan

"It has been remarkable to watch Mike's journey- from veteran international player, to graduate assistant, to outstanding assistant coach, and now to this opportunity to lead UC Santa Barbara's women's volleyball program," Sullivan said. "His experience is impressive, but what truly sets Coach Henchy apart is the character and integrity that form the foundation of his success. I look forward to watching him continue to grow, as the student has become the master. The UC Santa Barbara community is fortunate to have him!"

(Article courtesy of UCSB Athletics)