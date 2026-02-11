Unstoppable Raisin scores 10 goals to lead San Marcos past LB Wilson in CIF-Open Division

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) - Charlotte Raisin was at her very best as she outscored Long Beach Wilson on her own to lead San Marcos past Long Beach Wilson 15-9 to finish up pool play in the CIF-Southern Section Open Division.

The Royals advance out of Pool A by going 2-1 and will host Corona del Mar on Saturday at noon at Santa Barbara High School. The winner moves into the semifinals against top seed Mater Dei.

The USC-bound superstar Raisin tallied a game-high 10 goals and also came up with 4 steals in a dominant performance.

She scored 4 first quarter goals as the Royals jumped out to a 6-1 lead.

The visiting Bruins pulled within 7-4 but Raisin added three more goals in the second quarter as San Marcos led 10-6 at the half.

Long Beach never got closer and there were eliminated from the playoffs.

San Marcos got a huge game from Harvard-bound senior Bethany King who set the defensive tone early.

The field player turned goalie made several first quarter saves to help the Royals take control of the game from the jump.

King ended up with 12 blocks in the game.

Sophomore Jade Pattison scored two goals while Scarlett Akin, Lily Bordofsky and Michigan-bound senior Sophie Yonker all added a goal.