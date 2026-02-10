Sudden death goal by Jules Horton lifts Dons past Edison in CIF water polo playoffs

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KEYT) - Super sophomore Jules Horton scored in sudden death overtime as Santa Barbara outlasted Edison 14-13 in a CIF-Southern Section Division 2 second round game.

Tied at 13 after the two three-minute overtime periods, Horton won the sprint to get the Dons the first possession in sudden death.

She turned her defensive player to draw a five-meter penalty shot which she converted to give the Dons the thrilling playoff win.

The game was back-and-forth with the Dons trailing 3-2 after the first quarter.

After it was tied at 4 at halftime, Santa Barbara trailed 8-6 midway through the fourth quarter.

Santa Barbara ripped off 4 straight goals to lead 10-8 with around 2:15 remaining.

Edison rallied back to force overtime tied at 10.

The Dons led 12-11 after the first overtime period but Edison was able to tie it up in the second overtime session setting the stage for Horton's game-winner.

The Dons will play the winner of Temple City/Corona Centennial in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Also in D2 Camarillo lost to Redondo Union 13-9 and in D4 Santa Paula lost at Tesoro 14-8.