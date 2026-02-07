DP water polo outlasts Marlborough in CIF D1 first round thriller

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) - With star goalkeeper Reagan Mack sidelined with an injury, Dos Pueblos turned to their offense to advance in the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.

Dev Wigo scored a team-high four goals to lead the Chargers to a 12-11 first round home victory over Marlborough.

DP will host Agoura in a second round game on Tuesday, February 10th at 5 p.m. Agoura beat Palos Verdes 15-11.

Mack was injured late in the season in a game versus San Marcos and her status for Tuesday is not clear.

Malaya Coleman did a nice job filling in for Mack with seven blocks.

Lucy Watson continued her strong freshman season with 3 goals for DP while Talia Marshall tallied 5 assists.

DP jumped out to a quick 4-1 lead but the game was tied at half at 5.

The visitors took a brief third quarter lead at 6-5 but DP answered with three straight goals and never trailed again.