SLO County task force arrest six in human trafficking case

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KEYT) – The San Luis Obispo County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force arrested six people as part of its annual Operation Reclaim and Rebuild participation.

The task force rescued three women, including a victim under the age of 18, during the operation, according to the SLO County DA's Office.

Police arrested Esteban Ceja for numerous felony crimes related to sexual trafficking, using force and fear for the commercial sexual exploitation of the victim, according to the SLOCDAO

Ceja, 30, also received two felony counts of pimping, two felony counts of pandering and another count of providing false identifying information to law enforcement, according to the SLOCDAO.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security also removed Ceja twice in 2018 and 2020, whose trafficking is believed to span from San Diego, the California inland empire up to northern California, according to the SLOCDAO.

Those who have more information on Ceja are asked to contact the SLO Crime Stoppers, according to the SLOCDAO.

Police arrested five more men for communicating with minors or arranging a meeting with minors for purposes of committing sexual offenses with children or teenagers, according to the SLOCDAO.

The following three men sought underage sex in San Luis Obispo County:

Gael Pitaabarca (aged 18)

Stephan Mueller (aged 62)

Singh Ashvir (aged 22)

Two other men also sought underage sex in Santa Barbara County: