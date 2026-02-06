Shorthanded Gauchos have 6-game win streak snapped by nemesis UC Davis

DAVIS, Calif. (KEYT) - One streak ended and another continued and neither was positive for UCSB.

Missing two starters UCSB lost 85-75 at UC Davis as the Gauchos had their 6-game win streak snapped.

It's the sixth consecutive loss by UCSB to UC Davis.

Miro Little and Marvin McGhee IV did not play due to undisclosed injuries.

UCSB freshman CJ Shaw led the Gauchos with 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field.

The Gauchos trailed 40-32 at the half but tied it up the game at 58 midway in the second half.

But Davis gradually pulled away behind Marcus Wilson who scored a game-high 24 points.

The shorthanded Gauchos had four players play 38 or more minutes with Aidan Mahaney logging all 40 minutes and scoring 15 points.

Colin Smith had 16 points in 38 minutes, Zion Sensley added 14 points in 38 minutes and Shaw also was on the court for 38 minutes.

UCSB drops to 8-4 in the Big West and 15-8 overall.