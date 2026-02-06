Skip to Content
Santa Barbara Sheriff’s deputies share suspect information in Carpinteria cannabis burglary

Published 3:44 pm

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (KEYT) – Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies released new information Friday about suspects involved in a Carpinteria burglary investigation.

Police arrested Abraham Bustos, 21, after a blue BMW SUB rolled during the incident and booked him on felony charges including the following:

  • burglary
  • conspiracy
  • grand theft
  • felon in possession of a firearm
  • carrying a loaded handgun
  • child endangerment

Police later released Bustos on $100,000 bail and booked the two 17-year-olds at the Santa Maria Juvenile Hall for misdemeanor obstruction and felony charges, including the following:

  • burglary
  • conspiracy
  • possession of an unregistered firearm

The investigation remains ongoing, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Caleb Nguyen

Caleb is a Digital Content Producer and Weekend Sports Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Caleb, click here.

