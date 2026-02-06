Santa Barbara Sheriff’s deputies share suspect information in Carpinteria cannabis burglary
CARPINTERIA, Calif. (KEYT) – Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies released new information Friday about suspects involved in a Carpinteria burglary investigation.
Police arrested Abraham Bustos, 21, after a blue BMW SUB rolled during the incident and booked him on felony charges including the following:
- burglary
- conspiracy
- grand theft
- felon in possession of a firearm
- carrying a loaded handgun
- child endangerment
Police later released Bustos on $100,000 bail and booked the two 17-year-olds at the Santa Maria Juvenile Hall for misdemeanor obstruction and felony charges, including the following:
- burglary
- conspiracy
- possession of an unregistered firearm
The investigation remains ongoing, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.