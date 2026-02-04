Three arrested in connection with Foothill Road cannabis farm burglary after a search by deputies

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Three people have been arrested in connection with a burglary at Headwaters Cannabis on Foothill Road early Wednesday and multiple other suspects remain at large after a search of the area.

On Feb. 4, around 2:57 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a reported burglary in progress at the cannabis farm in the 4500 block of Foothill Road stated a press release Wednesday afternoon from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrived at the scene within minutes and were told that the suspected burglars had fled the area in multiple vehicles shared the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, dispatchers received a report about a traffic collision at Foothill Road and Santa Monica Road and deputies arrived to find a blue BMW SUV flipped onto its roof and spotted three people attempting to flee the scene.

Deputies investigate flipped BMW connected to cannabis farm burglary on Feb. 4, 2026, courtesy of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies detained two of the people without incident, but the third person was combative with deputies who deployed a taser before taking them into custody stated the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

All three were evaluated for injuries at the scene and no significant injuries were reported added the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

A search of the flipped vehicle resulted in the discovery of a handgun and minutes later, another traffic collision was reported near Foothill Road and Cravens Lane noted the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

At the second traffic collision, deputies found an abandoned white and black Infiniti and investigators were told that the occupants may have entered another vehicle that subsequently fled the scene explained the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

As a precaution, residents along Foothill Road -from Santa Monica Road to Linden Avenue and south of Highway 101- were asked to shelter in place and report any suspicious activity as deputies searched the area shared the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

After a multi-hour search of the area resulted in no additional arrests, the precautionary shelter-in-place order was lifted around 5:30 a.m. added the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office shared that it has decided not to release identifying information about the trio taken into custody in connection with the burglary and the investigation into the incident remains open.

