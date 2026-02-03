Skip to Content
Santa Barbara Foresters induct MLB players Jace Jung and Matt McLain into their Hall of Fame

Dr. Chris Proctor is part of 2026 HOF Class
Published 5:56 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Two of the top Foresters on what is considered their best team ever was inducted into the team's hall of fame over the weekend.

Major League Baseball players Matt McLain of the Cincinnati Reds and Jace Jung of the Detroit Tigers along with team doctor Chris Proctor were honored during the Foresters Hot Stove Dinner at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion.

Jung and McLain led the Foresters to a National Baseball Congress World Series title in 2020 finishing the season with a sizzling 30-4 record.

Jung was the team's MVP batting over .400 and smashing a club-leading 10 home runs.

McLain batted .436 that summer from his leadoff position.

The 2020 season was played during COVID-19 so it's fitting that the Foresters team doctor for over 25 years Chris Proctor is also part of this 2026 Hall of Fame class.

