Felony charges filed against Segun Ogunleye after public funds fraud investigation

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office announced felony charges filed against Segun Ogunleye Feb. 2 after a public funds fraud investigation.

Ogunleye, 34, is a custody sergeant in the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office on administrative leave after 114 criminal counts of misappropriation of public funds, among other crimes, according to the SBCDAO.

Ogunleye's other crimes include grand theft, presentation of fraudulent claims, false entries in records and money laundering with the enhancement of excessive losses due the amount taken, according to the SBCDAO.

Ogunyele appeared in court on Feb. 2 and his arraignment was continued to March 2 after being released by the Court, according to the SBCDAO.

Ogunyele was held on $150,000 bail at the Ventura County Jail following his arrest on Jan. 29, according to the SBCDAO.