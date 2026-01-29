Skip to Content
Santa Barbara County custody sergeant arrested for fraud after investigation

today at 2:46 pm
Published 2:59 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office detectives arrested a custody sergeant after a criminal investigation for significant timecard fraud on Thursday.

SBCSO detectives arrested the 34-year-old at his Ventura home on a felony warrant for criminal charges of embezzlement of public funds, forgery, and grant theft with a white-collar crime enhancement.

SBCSO staff noticed suspicious timecard activity starting in October 2025 and detectives later determined the 34-year-old fraudulently coded over $175,000 in earnings dating back to 2023.

The 34-year-old served in a supervisory role as a custody sergeant and his responsibilities included reviewing and approving overtime, according to the SBCSO.

SBCSO did not identify other suspects in the case nor other fraud activity by other employees. The investigation remains ongoing and a parallel administrative investigation is underway, according to the SBCSO.

The 34-year-old was booked at the Ventura County Jail and is being held on $150,000 bail, according to the SBCSO.

Caleb Nguyen

Caleb is a Digital Content Producer and Weekend Sports Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Caleb, click here.

