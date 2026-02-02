Channel League wrap-up: Dons 3-Peat, Royals claim second.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -

Santa Barbara 71, Rio Mesa 46: The Dons wrapped up their third straight Channel League crown. They finish league 13-1 and head into next week's CIF playoffs with a 19-8 record.

San Marcos 67, Pacifica 46: Junior Aidan Conlan scored 18 points and senior Koji Hefner added 14 points as the Royals finish 12-2 in league, good for second place. Before the game the Royals honored seven seniors.

(Conlan and the Royals finish the regular season 21-6 and riding a 9-game win streak. Entenza Design).

Oxnard 54, Ventura 47: Dom Angell scored 20 points for the Yellowjackets who claim third place at 9-4 in league and 20-8 overall.

Dos Pueblos 59, Buena 56: The Chargers sent their seniors off on a high-note. Senior Evan Pinsker scored a game-high 21 points and fellow senior Coulter Jay added 14 points as DP finished an injury-filled season at 13-15.