Cal Poly caps off big road week with win at Riverside
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KEYT) - Hamad Mousa scored 26 points as Cal Poly beat UC Riverside 94-87 on Saturday night.
Mousa had six rebounds and three steals for the Mustangs (9-14, 5-6 Big West Conference). Peter Bandelj scored 17 points and added five rebounds and six assists. Austin Goode finished with 16 points.
Cal Poly also won at Bakersfield earlier in the week.
Andrew Henderson led the Highlanders (8-15, 3-8) with 39 points and two blocks.
(Article courtesy of Associated Press).