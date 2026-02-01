Along came Jones again to beat UCSB in final second

FULLERTON, Calif. (KEYT) - Cristina Jones saved her best for last once again to beat the Gauchos.

Cristina Jones scored in the lane just before time ran out to lift Cal State Fullerton to a 62-60 home win over UCSB.

On New Year's Day Jones scored a putback buzzer-beater to give the Titans a 61-60 win over the Gauchos.

UCSB also lost in the final seconds earlier this week on a late driving layup to UC San Diego.

The Gauchos are now 7-4 in the Big West and 15-5 overall.

Olivia Bradley scored 25 points and Zoe Borter added 19 points in their latest heartbreaking loss to Fullerton.