Letendre has finishing touch as DP edges San Marcos to move into second in Channel League

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) - Senior Carly Letendre scored nine of her 14 points in the fourth quarter as Dos Pueblos took over sole possession of second place in the Channel League with a hard-fought 42-38 win over cross-town rival San Marcos.

All 14 of Letendre's points came after halftime and her three-pointer with 3:45 left gave the Chargers a 38-32 lead.

(Letendre filled up the box score with 14 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals. Entenza Design).

Kindah Ahmad-Reda also scored 14 points for DP as they moved to 9-3 in league, one game ahead of third place San Marcos with two league games left. Ventura is undefeated in the Channel League.

Jada Ahmad connected on 5 three-pointers for the Royals and finished with a game-high 19 points.