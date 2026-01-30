Gauchos get defensive at UCSD for fifth straight win

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KEYT) - The UC Santa Barbara men's basketball team won their fifth straight game Thursday night, defeating UC San Diego for the first time since the 2022-23 season. The Gauchos did not allow any second-chance points and limited the Tritons to their lowest scoring output of the season.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Both teams started cold, combining to go 3-for-10, and the Tritons narrowly led 4-2. Out of the first media timeout, the Gauchos scored on four straight possessions to take a 13-9 lead. The Gauchos got two three-pointers from CJ Shaw, one three from Colin Smith and an easy lay-in by Marvin McGhee IV.

The Gauchos kept extending their lead through the middle part of the half after back-to-back threes by Miro Little and Shaw put the Gauchos up 20-11. Momentarily, UC Santa Barbara led by double digits, but a basket by the Tritons cut it back to single digits.

The remainder of the period was back-and-forth, with the Gauchos taking a slight advantage late as they went into halftime with a 13-point lead, 35-22. The Gauchos forced the Tritons into tough shots throughout the first half as they made just nine field goals, shot 33.3 percent from the field, and 22.2 percent from beyond the arc. Santa Barbara also forced eight turnovers.

The second half started much like the first, with the teams shooting just a combined 21 percent from the field. The Tritons made two baskets and three free throw enroute to an 8-2 run that cut the UC Santa Barbara lead to seven.

Coming out of the first media timeout, the Gauchos went on a 7-0 run of their own to take a 14-point lead with just over 12 minutes remaining. After extending their lead to 14, the game would turn back-and-forth through the middle part of the half as the Gauchos hung on to their double-digit lead.

Down the stretch, the Gauchos took over. Zion Sensley hit a second-chance three-pointer before Little put the Gauchos up 17 at the three-minute mark after a pair of free throws. The Gauchos held on to the double-digit lead down the stretch

NOTABLES

The Gauchos held the Tritons to their lowest scoring output of the year, 48 points. Additionally, the Gauchos held UC San Diego to 36 percent from the field, the lowest shooting percentage they have allowed to an opponent this season.

The Gauchos' 17 forced turnovers are the second most they have forced this season and the most against a Division I team this season.

Four Gauchos scored in double figures, with Miro Little leading the way with 15.

The Gauchos' 23 points off turnovers marked the second most this season and the most against a Division I team.

Despite UC San Diego grabbing nine offensive rebounds, UC Santa Barbara did not allow any second-chance points.

UP NEXT

The Gauchos return to The Thunderdome on Saturday, Jan. 31, to host Cal State Fullerton at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ with live stats available.

(Article courtesy of UCSB Athletics)