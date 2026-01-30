CIF-SS Girls Water Polo playoff bracket announced

SANTA BARBARA Calif. (KEYT) - Powerhouse San Marcos girls water polo is the fifth seed in the CIF-Southern Section Open Division playoffs.

The Channel League champion Royals will open up at #4 Orange Lutheran on Wednesday, February 4th to begin a round-robin Pool A bracket that also includes #1 Mater Dei and 8th seed Long Beach Wilson.

San Marcos is at top-seed Mater Dei on Saturday, February 7th and home to #8 Long Beach Wilson on Wednesday, February 11th.

Pool B consists of #2 Newport Harbor, 3rd seed Oaks Christian, #6 JSerra Catholic and 7th seed Corona del Mar.

The second place finisher in Pool A will play the third place finisher in Pool B and the third place finisher in Pool A will play the second place in Pool B on Saturday, February 14th.

The winner of those games will move on to the semifinals on February 18th at Woollett Aquatics Center in Irvine and will play the winners from Pool A and Pool B.

The finals are scheduled for Saturday, February 21st at Mt. San Antonio College.

Dos Pueblos is in the CIF-SS Division 1 playoff and will host Marlborough in a first round game on Friday, February 6th.

The winner of the game will play a quarterfinal game against the winner of Palos Verdes at Agoura.

Also from D1, Buena is at Foothill.

In Division 2, Santa Barbara is the top seed and will host Poly of Riverside on Thursday, February 5th in a first round game.

The winner would meet the Edison/Upland winner in a quarterfinal game on Tuesday, February 10th.

Also from D2, Carpinteria is at Temple City, Thousand Oaks hosts Woodbridge, Ventura is at Westridge and Camarillo hosts Rosary Academy.

In Division 3 Foothill Tech is at Notre Dame of Sherman Oaks in a first round game on Thursday, February 5th.

In Division 4 Santa Paula opens up the playoffs at home against Roosevelt on Thursday, February 5th while Nordhoff is at Cypress.

In Division 5 Royal hosts Sierra Vista on Thursday, February 5th.