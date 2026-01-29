San Marcos wins fifth straight Channel League title in girls water polo

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Chuckie Roth is leaving the Channel League in style as his Royals celebrate another championship.

USC-bound senior Charlotte Raisin scored a game-high 8 goals and had 3 assists as San Marcos defeated cross-town rival Dos Pueblos 18-6 in the finals of the Channel League Tournament.

(Charlotte Raisin battled past the DP defense, outscoring the Chargers on her own 8-6. Entenza Design).

Roth is stepping away from the girls program after the season but not before they captured a fifth straight league crown.

San Marcos grabbed control of the game immediately as they scored the first 4 goals and never were threatened. Sophomore sensation Jade Pattison scored 3 of her 4 goals in that opening quarter while Raisin and Lily Bordofsky each added two goals.

Kyra Jones and Talia Marshall scored first half goals for DP but they trailed 9-2 at the break.

(Harvard-bound goalie Bethany King had 9 blocks in the first half for the Royals. Entenza Design).

(Raisin had four goals in the first half and tallied 3 more in the third quarter as San Marcos led 15-4 heading into the fourth quarter. Entenza Design).

Keira McAvoy and Jones scored for DP in that third quarter.

Both teams are playoff-bound with San Marcos in the CIF-SS Open Division and DP expected to be in CIF-SS Division 1. The playoff bracket will be announced on Friday at 2 p.m.

Santa Barbara beat Buena 13-8 to claim third place in league.