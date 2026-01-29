Plumtree has career night as Cal Poly tops century mark

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KEYT) - Freshman guard Troy Plumtree led five Mustangs in double-digit scoring figures with a career high 31 points – more than tripling his previous collegiate best – and the Cal Poly men’s basketball program set a new single game program record for free throw percentage in a 104-79 Thursday victory at Cal State Bakersfield.

Sophomore Hamad Mousa finished with 15 points while fellow guard Cayden Ward added 12 for Cal Poly (8-14, 4-6), which snapped a three-game slide with its highest offensive output of the season and by shooting 55.4 (36-for-55) percent from the floor. The Mustangs also drained 12 three-pointers – including eight in the first half to lead by 21 at the break.

Finishing 20-for-20 from the free throw line, Cal Poly established a new program record for most conversions without a miss, besting a 17-for-17 performance at UC Irvine on March 3, 2022.

Junior Jackson Mosley contributed 11 points for the Mustangs while senior Aaron Price, Jr. enjoyed a season high 10 points. Sophomore Peter Bandelj contributed a game high seven assists.

Plumtree, whose previous collegiate best was a nine-point effort versus UC Riverside (Dec. 6), finished 13-for-17 from the floor to record the highest field goal total by a Mustang this season. He entered Thursday with just 57 points scored on the season.

Cal Poly trailed 14-8 after Thursday’s initial five-and-a-half minutes before taking its first lead of the night with a 7-0 run. Cal State Bakersfield scored on its next possession before Mosley drained a deep three-pointer to extinguish the host’s last advantage of the evening.

Keeping Cal State Bakersfield to just two field goals during a seven-minute span, Cal Poly – which shot 56.3 (18-for-32) percent during the first half – went up 46-26 with three-minutes left on a Plumtree layup.

Cal Poly – which enjoyed first-half three-pointers from seven different players – took a 56-35 lead into the break.

Into the second half, Cal State Bakersfield cut its deficit to 71-53 with 10-and-a-half minutes remaining before Cal Poly scored on its next two possessions and maintained a minimum 23-point edge the remainder of the night.

Cal Poly Noteworthy (at Cal State Bakersfield)

Up Next: Cal Poly stays on the road, closing a two-game swing at UC Riverside on Saturday, Jan. 31. Tip time is 5 p.m.

Troy Plumtree’s 31-point night marked the fourth highest scoring game by a Cal Poly player this season.

A double-digit scorer in all 21 appearances, Hamad Mousa stayed atop the Big West scoring chart at 20.4 points per game.

Cal Poly’s 56-point first half matched its second highest single-half total of the year. The Mustangs scored 60 during the second half against Pacific Lutheran (Nov. 5) and 56 in the second at Montana (Nov. 14).

Cal Poly’s previous scoring high this season came during a 101-79 season-opening win versus Pacific Lutheran.

Thursday’s game marked Cal Poly’s fifth 100-point game under second-year head coach Mike DeGeorge.

(Article courtesy Cal Poly)