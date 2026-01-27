SB Athletic Round Table hands out several awards at luncheon

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Five awards were handed out at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon at Harry's while two awards were given out at the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table gathering at Hancock College.

There was a double dose of Athlete of the Week Awards since there was no luncheon last week as school was out for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The two boys winners are Carpinteria High School soccer player Carlos Garcia and San Marcos basketball senior Koji Hefner.

Garcia scored three goals in two wins for the Warriors while Hefner stuffed the box score to lead the Royals to win over rival Santa Barbara. Hefner racked up 18 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists and 5 steals.

The two girls winners are from water polo. Reagan Mack had 45 blocks to lead Dos Pueblos to the Ocean View Tournament championship.

Harvard-bound senior Bethany King totaled 32 blocks to help San Marcos to a third place finish at the Newport Elite 8 Tournament. The Royals beat defending CIF-SS Open Division champion Oaks Christian.

Providence High School awarded junior Gavin Rutland the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award.

Rutland plays both indoor and beach volleyball for the Patriots and carries a 4.26 GPA.

At Hancock College the girls Athlete of the Week honor goes to Valley Christian Academy basketball player Katelynn Mikkelson who scored a career-high 28 points with 12 rebounds in a win over Cabrillo.

The boys winner is Santa Maria basketball player Julius Medina who recorded a triple-double in a win over Morro Bay. He scored 16 points with 14 rebounds and 10 assists.