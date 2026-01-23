UCSB Volleyball loses head coach Matt Jones to USC, Travis transfers to Wisconsin

Skip to Content
Jones was the Big West Coach of the Year in 2023
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - After three seasons as head coach of the UCSB women's volleyball team, Matt Jones has taken an associate head coaching position at USC.

In his first season leading UCSB Jones was the Big West Coach of the Year in 2023, guiding the Gauchos to a league title at 17-1 and an NCAA Tournament berth.

This past season the Gauchos tied for second in the Big West with a 14-4 league mark.

Jones finished with an overall record of 64-30 in his three seasons as head coach of UCSB.

The search for a new Gauchos head coach is underway.

Prior to Jones leaving, the Gauchos did lose standout Eva Travis who transferred to Wisconsin.

The outside hitter was All-Big West Second Team this past season after claiming Big West Freshman of the Year honors in 2024.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

