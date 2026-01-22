Gauchos crush Cal Poly by 40 points for 17th straight win in the Blue-Green Rivalry

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The Blue-Green Rivalry leaves Cal Poly black and blue again!

UCSB shot what is believed to be a program-record 82% from the floor in the first half on their way to a 40-point beatdown of the Mustangs 107-67.

The Gauchos have now won 17 straight games against the Mustangs, their last loss in the series was in January of 2018.

UCSB made 23-of-28 shots in the first half including 10 three-pointers as they led 59-33 at halftime.

The Gauchos kept their foot on the gas in the second half and reached 100 points with over 3 minutes left in the game.

Zion Sensley led six Gauchos in double-figures in scoring with a game-high 20 points off the bench. The Sophomore also led everyone with seven rebounds.

(Miro Little had a strong game for UCSB with 12 points, a career-high 11 assists and just one turnover. Entenza Design).

(Freshman CJ Shaw added 16 points off the bench as UCSB improved to 5-3 in the Big West and 12-7 overall. Entenza Design).

(Aidan Mahaney tallied 15 points for UCSB who ended up shooting 67% from the floor with 15 made three-pointers. Entenza Design).

Cal Poly got 11 points from Jake Davis while Hamad Mousa added 10 points.

(Coach DeGeorge sees his Mustangs fall to 3-5 in the Big West and 7-13 for the season. Entenza Design).