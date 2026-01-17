San Marcos seniors get it done as they hand Dons first Channel League loss

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - In their last chance to beat the Dons, the seniors on the San Marcos High School boys basketball team finally got to celebrate when the final buzzer sounded.

Senior starters Koji Hefner, Brody Green and Lincoln Gengo led the way in a 63-52 win over Santa Barbara as the Dons lost for the first time in eight Channel League games this year.

It was the Royals first win over rival Santa Barbara since February 3, 2023.

Hefner led the way with 18 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists as the Royals improved to 6-2 in league.

(Koji Hefner played a complete game to lead the Royals to victory. Entenza Design).

Green added 16 points while Gengo tallied 14 points on the strength of four 3-pointers.

Santa Barbara jumped out to an early 9-2 lead and had a 15-12 advantage after the first quarter.

But Gengo and junior Aidan Conlan each hit a pair of three-pointers in the second quarter and San Marcos led 30-23 at halftime.

(Gengo made 3 first half three-pointers. (Entenza Design).

Dons junior Owen Horn pulled his team within a point at 33-32 with 3:30 left in the third quarter but the Royals responded with 3-pointers by Gengo, Hefner and Green.

(Brody Green had 4 assists and 4 rebounds to go along with his 16 points. Entenza Design).

San Marcos entered the fourth quarter with a 42-33 lead.

The Royals never gave up the lead in the fourth quarter and the student section poured onto the floor when the game finished to celebrate with the team.