San Marcos shines on Senior Day as Royals dominate DP

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The San Marcos High School girls water polo seniors were all smiles before the game during a pregame ceremony and Dos Pueblos didn't do anything to dampen their spirits.

The Royals celebrated Senior Day by crushing the Chargers 18-3 turning this rivalry game into a rout.

USC-bound senior Charlotte Raisin scored four of her game-high six goals in the opening quarter to set the tone as San Marcos clinched at least a share of the Channel League title.

(Raisin scored :20 seconds into the game).

Michigan-commit Sophie Yonker scored in the first quarter as did sophomore McKenna Stuart as San Marcos jumped out to a 6-0 lead.

(Senior Sophie Yonker scored 4 goals in the game).

Harvard-bound Bethany King finished off the first quarter by blocking a penalty shot to keep DP off the scoreboard. King, a senior, also scored two goals while she was in the field.

Raisin added two more second quarter goals before sitting out most of the second half. She also added three assists and three steals.

Junior Shea Estabrook and sophomore Jade Pattison finished the game each with two goals.

The Royals led 12-0 at half and built the lead to 16-0 before the Chargers scored their first goal late in the third quarter.

The two teams are expected to meet in a few weeks in the Channel League Tournament.

Besides King, Raisin and Yonker, San Marcos also celebrated seniors Kate Crowder, Lily Gallardo, Anna Jacobsen and Loen McKenzie.