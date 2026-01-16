Gauchos beat Bakersfield as they continue to stack wins

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - UCSB shot a sizzling 60% from the floor and they finally pulled away from Cal State Bakersfield in the fourth quarter in an 82-67 win at the Thunderdome.

Olivia Bradley led the way with 27 points as she made 11-of-14 of her shots.

Zoe Borter was 7-of-10 from the floor for 20 points as the Gauchos improved to 13-2 on the season and 5-1 in the Big West.

UCSB outscored the Roadrunners 22-12 in the fourth quarter to secure another victory.