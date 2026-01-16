Skip to Content
Top Stories

Gauchos beat Bakersfield as they continue to stack wins

UCSB WOMEN.00_00_18_00.Still001
Zoe Borter nails a three-pointer in the first half
By
Published 12:11 am

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - UCSB shot a sizzling 60% from the floor and they finally pulled away from Cal State Bakersfield in the fourth quarter in an 82-67 win at the Thunderdome.

Olivia Bradley led the way with 27 points as she made 11-of-14 of her shots.

Zoe Borter was 7-of-10 from the floor for 20 points as the Gauchos improved to 13-2 on the season and 5-1 in the Big West.

UCSB outscored the Roadrunners 22-12 in the fourth quarter to secure another victory.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.