A New Vision: How A Non-Profit Is Opening Avenues for Blind Sports

GOLETA, Calif.—At almost 80 years old, Adelaida Ortega is thriving playing the sport she loves.



But when she was 45 years old she lost her vision.



“You just don't think your life is ever going to be the same once your vision is gone, everything's gone,” said Ortega, who lives in Santa Barbara.



It was a dark time and a painful transition.



“ When you're depressed, you think about terrible things and you think, well, I should just end it all. I mean what’s my life? It was such a scary experience. Because, you know, before I had a job, I had my son, of course, my family. And we always did things together with the family. But then you can't be doing those things. And that was another thing. I lost my driver's license. Then you have to depend on people to pick you up and take you,” said Ortega.



She says it was through the support of her loved ones, a guide dog named Marvel, advancements in technology, and her golf coach that she was able to adjust and thrive.



“It's gotten me out of the house for sure, and I enjoy my life more now than when I did then, you know? So it really has just changed to just meeting everybody and talking to people and trying to help other people who are going through the same thing that I did,” said Ortega.



“Everybody's a little different. Everybody has their own rhythm and timing and they're set up. We establish five basic fundamentals alignment, grip and holding the club correctly rhythm, timing, ball position and length of swing,” said PGA Golf Professional Instructor Robert Kotowski.

Kotowski is an encouraging voice for the players here at Sandpiper Golf Club.



“I got an old saying I made up. Good players don't grunt when they're hitting the golf ball, okay? It's all about finding your own rhythm and being smooth and balanced.”



He has begun a new partnership with Blind Fitness, a local nonprofit dedicated to empowering visually impaired people through adaptive fitness and outdoor recreation.



Brianna Pettit created the organization during the pandemic.



“We have people here today that have flown a plane. There's just all these sports with without vision. So it's always possible if you keep an open mind,” said Pettit.



Each blind player enjoys the sport in their own way.



“If you can get a swing, that's reasonably consistent, you'll hit the ball. And so it's been a it's been a great challenge. And it's the what if I've met really nice people,” said Bob Resnick, who lives in Santa Barbara.

“I hit a chip a nice chip, and it goes in the hole. Everybody else yells and I turn around and look back at my coach and say, what happened?

And then he tells me, but by then all the thrills is gone. I still get excited when I do things like that, and hit a nice shot,” said blind Golf Coach Bill Davis.

He says life after blindness can still be rich and beautiful.

“There's a lot of opportunities out there. The only restriction is that they have is their own, confidence. They have to have confidence,” said Davis.



A blind, disabled, and adaptive golf classic will be taking place January 27th at Sandpiper Golf Course in Goleta.