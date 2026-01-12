Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon returns after winter break

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Harry's Plaza Cafe was packed with student-athletes as the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon returned after several weeks off for winter break.

Five awards were handed out at the luncheon.

San Marcos High School girls water polo star Charlotte Raisin is the Female Athlete of the Week while Dos Pueblos High School senior guard Evan Pinsker is the Male Athlete of the Week.

Raisin scored 17 goals to lead the Royals to a fifth place finish in the prestigious Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions.

(The USC-bound senior Raisin led all players at the tournament in goals but also drew 12 exclusions and had close to 10 assists as the Royals went 3-1 in the tournament).

Pinsker drilled seven 3-pointers and had 26 points in a dramatic two-point win over crosstown rival San Marcos, the Chargers first victory over the Royals since 2017.

(Pinsker totaled 66 points in three games during the week).

Over the winter break Carpinteria High School basketball player Jamaica Cook and Cate High School soccer player George Marin earned Athlete of the Week honors.

Cook recorded three double-doubles for the Warriors girls basketball team including a 15 point, 22 rebound performance.

Marin scored a total of 8 goals in two wins for the Rams.

Carpinteria High School honored senior Vivian Huskins as the Warriors Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

(Huskins with award sponsor Marc Gamberdella)

She carries a 4.8 GPA and excels in soccer, track and field and also does cheer for the Warriors.

At the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table luncheon at Giovanni's in Orcutt, three awards were given to student-athletes.

Santa Ynez High School boys basketball player Lucal Ollenburger, Santa Ynez girls soccer player Hannah Ricci and Santa Maria High School boys basketball player Jordan Medina all were honored.

Ollenburger averaged 15 points for the week, Ricci scored goals in three straight games and Medina tallied 50 points on a school-record 13 three-pointers in a game in December.