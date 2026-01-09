Gauchos give up 93 points to UC Davis and drop third straight Big West game

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Miro Little is back but UCSB did not return to the win column.

The slumping Gauchos lost at home to UC Davis 93-86 as their Big West losing streak reaches three games.

UCSB is 2-3 in league and just 9-7 overall after losing for the fifth time in the past six games.

Starting point guard Miro Little returned after missing six games due to a foot injury. He scored a game-high 20 points but offense is not the problem with UCSB.

"We have an issue with defense and a bunch of guys that just like to think about offense," said Gauchos head coach Joe Pasternack. "When you give up 93 points, you won't beat anyone. We are going through a rough stretch and battling some adversity. During this time, you really figure out who is in your corner."

UCSB jumped out to a 25-7 lead on the strength of sizzling three-point shooting.

The Gauchos made 9 first half three-pointers on 14 attempts but led just 47-43.

UCSB cooled off in the second half making just 3 of their 10 attempts from beyond the arc.

UC Davis shot 51.7% from the floor and outrebounded the Gauchos 33-26.

The Aggies (2-2 in the Big West) had six players score in double-figures led by Nils Cooper who had 19 points.