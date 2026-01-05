Skip to Content
Santa Barbara stays undefeated in Channel League with lopsided win over DP

Dons move to 4-0 in league
January 5, 2026 11:50 pm
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Owen Horn scored a game-high 23 points and Blake Lee added 15 points as Santa Barbara defeated Dos Pueblos 87-59 to move to 4-0 in the Channel League.

The Dons raced out to a 17-3 lead in the first quarter highlighted by Lee soaring in the lane and throwing down a hammer dunk.

DP responded the rest of the first half led by Coulter Jay who scored all of his team-high 17 points in the first half.

Logan Pearce threw up a wild left-handed three-point shot that banked in to end the first half to pull DP within 40-27.

Santa Barbara pulled away in the third quarter outscoring DP 27-8 in those eight minutes as they improved to 10-7 overall.

Sophomore reserve Nate Meister scored all 11 of his points in the fourth quarter for the Dons.

Dos Pueblos played without standout Wyatt Gardiner due to injury and they dropped to 1-3 in league but 10-6 overall.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

