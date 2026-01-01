Sloppy Gauchos fall at Fullerton

FULLERTON, Calif. (KEYT). -The UC Santa Barbara men's basketball team dropped its first conference game of the season to Cal State Fullerton Thursday night. Despite winning the rebounding battle and making nine more 3-pointers than the Titans, the Gauchos' 24 turnovers led to 42 points for Fullerton.

HOW IT HAPPENED

An opening three kicked off the scoring for the Titans and the Gauchos responded with a Hosana Kitenge layup to get on the board. Following the basket, the Titans went on 13-0 run. Six turnovers by the Gauchos propelled the run. After taking a timeout, UC Santa Barbara started to get to the rim and hit open shots in a back-and-forth stretch.

During the middle part of the half, Cal State Fullerton went on another big 14-0 run as the Gauchos trailed 32-13 at the nine-minute mark. At that point, Mahaney and Kitenge were the only two players to make shots for the Gauchos before CJ Shaw hit a three shortly after.

The Shaw three was part of a short spurt of the Gauchos' 9-2 run to cut the lead to 13. In the final minutes of the half, the teams went back and forth and UC Santa Barbara went to halftime down 50-36.

To start the second half, both teams traded baskets and chipped away at the Titan lead. Zion Sensley hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 12, and just after, the Gauchos cut the lead to 10 after a Marvin McGhee IV dunk.

Following some back-and-forth, back-to-back threes cut the lead to eight with just under 11 minutes to play, but Fullerton went on a 7-0 run to build their lead back to double digits. It was the closest the Gauchos would get and ultimately fell 95-84.

NOTABLES

Mahaney's 23-point outing was his third 20-point game this season.

This was the first game this season, and the Gauchos did not record a single block.

The Gauchos won the rebounding battle but lost the game for just the second time this season. They are now 7-2 when they outrebound their opponent.

The Gauchos made nine more three pointers than the Titans, outshooting them 41.2 percent to 29.4 percent.

The Gauchos were perfect from the free-throw line, making all 10 of their shots.

UP NEXT

The Gauchos will stay on the road as they head to CSUN to take on the Matadors on Saturday, Jan. 3. The Gauchos and Matadors will tip off at 1 p.m. The game will be broadcast on Spectrum SportsNet with live stats available.

(Article courtesy of UCSB Athletics).