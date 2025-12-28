Local players make All-CIF in boys water polo

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - All-CIF Southern Section Division 1 honors went to several local players in boys water polo.

(Lucas Neushul and DP went 23-7 on the season. Entenza Design).

Dos Pueblos High School juniors Grant Nelson and Lucas Neushul are All-CIF as they helped lead the Chargers to a Channel League regular season title and a D1 semifinal appearance.

San Marcos High School senior Will Stuart is All-CIF D1 and the Royals star signed with Pepperdine.

(Will Stuart was an all-around standout player for the Royals. Entenza Design).

Buena High School senior Jack Pointer is also All-CIF D1 and he will play for the United States Naval Academy.