Santa Maria Police investigating fatal hit and run

Jesus Reyes
By
today at 1:35 pm
Published 1:59 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – Santa Maria Police officers are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened just after midnight Saturday at the 600 block of Black Road after seeing someone in the road.

SMPD officers found a man dead in the northbound lane of Black Road after he got struck by a car upon further evidence.

SMPD investigators are now looking for a white sedan with major damage to its front side that left the scene, and are calling the incident a hit and run.

The SMPD described the deceased as a man in his 50s but are still working to confirm his identity pending notification of kin.

Anyone who has information on the location of the involved car or who witnessed the crash are asked to call SMPD dispatch at ext. 2277 or ext. 1233.

Caleb Nguyen

Caleb is a Digital Content Producer and Weekend Sports Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Caleb, click here.

