Gauchos come up with ‘Big’ performance to close out 2025 with a win

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The Gauchos have not received alot of offensive production from their post players this year but that was not the case in their 79-61 home victory over Portland.

UCSB bigs Hosana Kitenge and Evans Kipruto combined for an efficient 26 points as the Gauchos improved to 9-4 overall and 6-1 at home.

Kitenge was a perfect 6-for-6 from the floor for 14 points which included a made three-pointer.

Kipruto added 12 points and 8 rebounds and he was 5-for-7 from the field.

UCSB also hurt Portland from the three-point line outscoring the Pilots by 30 points from beyond the arc.

Aidan Mahaney drilled four triples and scored a team-high 15 points.

(Mahaney scores in the first half versus Portland. Entenza Design).

The Gauchos got a terrific game from freshman CJ Shaw who had a career-high 11 assists and 10 points.

(Shaw played well filling in for injured point guard Miro Little. Entenza Design).

Colin Smith added 12 points as the Gauchos had 5 players reach double-digit points.

UCSB used a 19-4 run to end the first half to grab a 36-23 lead at the break.

The Gauchos return to action New Year's Day with a Big West game at Cal State Fullerton.

The game marked the return of Shantay Legans to the Santa Barbara-area.

(Legans played guard at Cal and Fresno State. Entenza Design).

Legans is a Dos Pueblos High School graduate and is the current head coach of the Portland Pilots who are 7-6 overall but 0-4 on the road.