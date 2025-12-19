Skip to Content
Cal Poly led UCLA at half but Bruins pull away in 21-point win

Mustangs led UCLA at halftime 45-43
Published 11:06 pm

WESTWOOD, Calif. (KEYT) - Cal Poly knocked down 9 first-half three-pointers and led UCLA 45-43 at halftime before the Bruins offense erupted in the second half to avoid the upset.

UCLA scored 65 second half points, the most by a Bruins team since 2000, and beat the Mustangs 108-87 to move to 9-3 on the year.

Skyy Clark scored a game-high 30 points for the Bruins who improved to 8-0 at home.

Cayden Ward scored 21 points to lead Cal Poly who fell to 5-8 on the season.

This was the 8th all-time meeting between the two teams but first since 2015. UCLA now leads 7-1 with the Mustangs lone win coming in 2012 when they upset the 11th ranked Bruins.

Cal Poly hosts Idaho on Sunday, December 21st at 4 p.m. in the Mustangs final game of 2025.

Mike Klan

