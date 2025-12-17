Another slow start dooms UCSB as they lose at Green Bay

SANTA BARARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The Gauchos were down 13-4 less than four minutes into the game and they never could catch up in a 67-64 loss at Green Bay(6-7).

UCSB trailed 42-30 at halftime and was able to cut the deficit to 63-62 when freshman CJ Shaw made a three-pointer with :52 seconds left.

Marcus Hall had a game-high 25 points for the Phoenix and his layup with :29 seconds to play pushed the lead to 65-62.

Aidan Mahaney, who led UCSB with 18 points, made a layup with ten seconds to make it 65-64.

But Green Bay's Preston Ruedinger converted both free throws with :07 seconds to go and UCSB never got a final shot up as they fall to 8-4 on the year.

It was the Gauchos second straight loss as they scored just 15 first half points last weekend in a double-digit loss to future Big West opponent Utah Valley in Salt Lake City.

UCSB has played it's last three games without starting point guard Miro Little who is sidelined with a foot injury and there is no updated timetable on his return.

The Gauchos host Portland on Monday, December 22nd at 2 p.m.

