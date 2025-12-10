Olympic Gold Medalist Jamie Neushul will be next head coach for San Marcos girls water polo

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Chuckie Roth is a tough act to follow but Jamie Neushul certainly has the respect and the resume to make it a seamless head coaching transition at San Marcos High School.

KEYT Sports has learned that 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist Jamie Neushul will be the next head coach of the San Marcos Royals highly successful girls water polo program after Roth steps down following this season.

(Neushul and San Marcos alum Paige Hauschild show off gold medal).

Neushul has been a standout player at every level of water polo from Santa Barbara Water Polo Club, to Dos Pueblos High School, at Stanford and for Team USA.

She helped lead the DP Chargers to two CIF-Southern Section Division 1 titles in 2010 and 2011.

Neushul is a 3-time NCAA National Champion and a 4-time All-American at Stanford.

(Jamie helped the Cardinal to NCAA titles in 2014, 2015 and 2017. Courtesy Stanford Athletics).

Jamie Neushul spent last season coaching for the Santa Barbara Water Polo Club that her mom Cathy Neushul has built into a nationally recognized elite training program.

(Jamie celebrating with her 14B Santa Barbara Water Polo Club team at 2025 Junior Olympics)

Jamie Neushul has already coached several of the current Royals players at the club level.

Chuckie Roth announced to his team at the beginning of the school year that he needed to step away from the girls program as he was spread too thin with all of his other coaching (SBCC Water Polo, club) and teaching duties.

San Marcos is expected to make an official announcement in the near future.