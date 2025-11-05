Will Head Start make headway in the midst of the historic shutdown?

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—Head Start is getting held back.

The organization will be forced to lay off 97 workers and close 6 of its centers in Santa Barbara County if it doesn’t receive the funding it was expecting before the new year.

Prior to the shutdown, Head Start was set to receive $13 million dollars for next year.

“It's scary what's going to happen to the children and these families, not only emotionally and physically, but economically,” said CommUnify Children Services Director Jennifer Macdonald.

The program provides free food, health care, and education services to low-income children.

“They get 3 nutritious meals a day. They get their diapers and wipes provided for them during the day. Formula is provided,” said Macdonald.

With Cal Fresh benefits also on hold, this is putting families in a tough spot.

”That means not having access to three hot meals a day, not having access to vision, hearing screenings on a regular basis, and families not having access to other community resources.” said CommUnify CEO Patricia Keelean.

Areli Miguel gets emotional thinking about the kids impacted.

“It's like, well, I don't know if I'm going to have the house because if mom stops working, her dad stops working because they need to take care of us, then how are we going to do to pay rent, to get food? And it's like those are things kids shouldn't worry about ,” said Miguel.

At this point, all new Head Start contracts remain unprocessed.

Two hundred sixty seven families will lose access to services if funding is not secured by next year.

State- funded early education services will continue, though they are separate from Head Start.

“My hope is that our kids have a better education because they are they are our future. And if they are well prepared with a good education, we'll have better leaders that will make America great again,” said Miguel.