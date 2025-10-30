Online Tool Helping Students with ADHD Fast-Track Classroom Accommodations at Santa Barbara City College

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) — Santa Barbara City College has adopted a diagnostic evaluation from Mentavi Health that determines whether a student has Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, or ADHD.

“It’s been able to open doors for many, many students. “There are many, many people out there that have struggled quietly, invisibly, and it really becomes a high stakes predicament when they get to college,” said Santa Barbara City College’s Director of Disability Services and Programs for Students Jana Garnett

Garnett says that ADHD and ADD create significant learning limitations for many students.

Jana Garnett, Disability Services and Programs for Students, says, “maybe the student is highly distracted by the person chewing gum next to them, or the clock ticking or the fan blowing. Everyone is different by internal or external stimuli. whether it's managing impulsivity, managing, being that resource of attention, executive functioning, it impacts learning for some people.”

Garnett says having classroom accommodations can change the student’s life trajectory.

“To have accommodations that address those limitations like extended time on tests, note taking support, access maybe to audio books or extra support and tutoring all of those things can make a significant difference,” said Garnett.

The test asks questions about critical stages in the student’s development, specifically childhood.

It takes approximately 90 minutes, and can be accessed online.

Aside from allowing the college to reach accommodation decisions faster, Mentavi Health’s Cory Hart says leveraging tele-health helps address the widespread provider shortage.

“There's a provider shortage of not just master's level clinicians, but also Ph.D. level clinicians, psychologists, psychiatrists across the country. Global. The best thing that we can do and show up as mental health is help make those clinicians more efficient and productive,” said Hart.

The test costs $189 dollars.

It is reviewed by a phd level clinician that will render a diagnosis within 2 to 5 days.

For information on how you can access the online test, visit Mentavi Health.