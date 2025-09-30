Murder charges filed against Santa Barbara man who killed mother

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office filed murder charges against Christopher Van Vlack, a 32-year-old Santa Barbara man who killed his mother.

Van Vlack, who killed 72-year-old Lynn Areno, is charged with first-degree murder, according to the SBCDAO's Office.

Van Vlack also faces special allegations of Premeditation and Deliberation, Murder Committed for Financial Gain, and by murder committed by means of Lying in Wait, according to the SBCDAO.

Van Vlack remains in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail and is being held without bail, according to the SBCDAO.