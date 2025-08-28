Skip to Content
Vegetation fire burns Santa Maria Riverbed

By
today at 2:20 pm
Published 2:35 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A vegetation fire is burning in the Santa Maria Riverbed north of Atlantic Place and Bentley Avenue in Santa Maria near Highway 101 and Highway 166.

Wind is driving the fire, now known as the Hutton Fire, and burning from the south to the north in the middle of the riverbed.

The fire is around 13 acres as of the time of writing. No structures are currently threatened, according to the first-arriving unit.

Forward progress was stopped as of 3:15 p.m. on Friday.

Your News Channel will update you as we learn more.

Christer Schmidt

