Santa Barbara Wedding Bells? Locals react to news of Taylor Swift’s engagement to Travis Kelce

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—Just two weeks after Taylor Swift announced her next album “ The Life of a Showgirl,” she grabbed more headlines with the announcement of her engagement to Travis Kelce on Tuesday.



The Instagram caption read, “Your english teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”



Shay Holland isn’t your typical Swiftie, but she’s excited to see how her love story will unfold.

“I wish this was like the Olympics where cities could bid and present what they have to offer, because I honestly do think that Santa Barbara has the best natural beauty for this kind of a wedding,” said the on-camera personality.



Many celebrities have gotten married in Santa Barbara including Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, and Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen.



Among the popular wedding venues—the San Ysidro Ranch, Rosewood Miramar Beach, the Bellosguardo Estate, and the Santa Barbara Courthouse.



“I could definitely see them getting married at a private estate that overlooks the ocean nestled between the mountains. That's what makes Santa Barbara so great is the natural environment. They both love the outdoors, as we saw in the engagement pictures in that garden with the beautiful roses. Nothing like the views in Santa Barbara and the weather being so temperate, you wouldn't have to worry about, you know, just being freezing or unexpected rains if you did it at certain time of year,” said Holland.

Rivet Soro is the ultimate Swiftie. The two even share a birthday.



So we asked Soro, “If Taylor Swift got married in Santa Barbara what would the wedding be like?”



“I don't think she's going to do some big extravagant thing. That's not her style,” said Soro, who is an entertainment expert and popular Tiktoker.



Local wedding planner Dalina Klan, who is married to News Channel’s Sports Anchor Mike Klan, has a different vision.



“I could see them getting married at a private estate, a private home of maybe a family or friend. There are so many options in Santa Barbara, Montecito, Hope Ranch. I they could also just have a really small ceremony somewhere and then do a big party at one of the resorts in town,” said Klan.



She has some advice for the bride and groom to be.



“I would tell them to just enjoy the process. It goes so fast. And then that day is such a whirlwind. So I always tell my clients as much as you can, plan ahead of time. Then, that day you can really enjoy being with your friends and family, celebrating, enjoying the food, enjoying the music, and enjoying your time together,” said Klan.



“It's like a girlhood of like all of us being so happy for this one person. It's like she's showing us that, you know, things do get better. You can go through heartbreak, some hardships and whatever it is, but there is love on the other side,” said Rivet Soro.



Whether she throws a lavish wedding or an intimate ceremony, it's clear Swifties will be rooting her on every step of the way.

