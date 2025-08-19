Skip to Content
Bishop Diego is loaded at the skill positions as they look for bounce back season

BISHOP DIEGO.00_00_13_05.Still002
Oscar Mauia rushed for over 1,200 yards last year
By
Published 11:37 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Bishop Diego has the 'skills to pay the bills."

The Cardinals have loads of experience and talent at the skill positions as they look to return to the CIF-Southern Section playoffs after they just missed out last season.

Quarterback Tua Rojas has plenty of offensive weapons at his disposal including star senior running back Oscar Mauia who will certainly play college football next fall.

Fellow running back Gabe Villa along with wide receivers John Michael Flint and Sam Crawford will produce plenty of highlights.

The big question mark for the Cardinals is the inexperienced offensive and defensive line.

If they improve through game experiences than Bishop Diego should be able to compete at a high level even in the rugged Marmonte League.

Last year the Cardinals were 4-5-1 and lost a handful of close games.

Bishop Diego plays four out of their first five games on the road including Friday's opener at Lancaster.

Bishop Diego Cardinals
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Mike Klan

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

