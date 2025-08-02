Vegetation fire stopped in Creston
CRESTON, Calif. - Forward progress on a vegetation fire near Odonovan Road in Creston was stopped by air attack.
The fire hit approximately 30 acres before being contained.
CRESTON, Calif. - Forward progress on a vegetation fire near Odonovan Road in Creston was stopped by air attack.
The fire hit approximately 30 acres before being contained.
News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.