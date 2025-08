The fire only hit about a quarter acre around 12:18 pm and was quickly contained.

CAL FIRE SLO reports that a tree fell on a power line and caused a small fire.

TEMPLETON, Calif. - A vegetation fire near Vineyard and Hidden Valley Road in Templeton has had forward progress stopped.

