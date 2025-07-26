Two juveniles arrested for weapons violation
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria Police Department arrested two juveniles in Santa Maria after responding to a possible firearm incident in the area of Pine Street and Cook Street.
Witnesses reported seeing what they believed to be a juvenile pulling a firearm from his waistband before concealing it again around 7:20 pm.
Officers arrived at the scene and began searching the area. Two juveniles were found who they say matched the description.
Both subjects fled on foot, prompting a brief pursuit.
Officers say both juveniles were apprehended without incident.
Santa Maria Police Department say that one was found in possession of a handgun and the other in possession of loaded magazines.
They were both booked into Santa Maria Juvenile Hall.