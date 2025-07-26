Skip to Content
Two juveniles arrested for weapons violation

Santa Maria Police Department
today at 11:30 am
Published 12:09 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria Police Department arrested two juveniles in Santa Maria after responding to a possible firearm incident in the area of Pine Street and Cook Street.

Witnesses reported seeing what they believed to be a juvenile pulling a firearm from his waistband before concealing it again around 7:20 pm.

Officers arrived at the scene and began searching the area. Two juveniles were found who they say matched the description.

Both subjects fled on foot, prompting a brief pursuit.

Officers say both juveniles were apprehended without incident.

Santa Maria Police Department say that one was found in possession of a handgun and the other in possession of loaded magazines.

They were both booked into Santa Maria Juvenile Hall.

Christer Schmidt

