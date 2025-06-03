DP dominates in CIF-State SoCal Baseball Championship opener

GOLETA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos quickly turned the page as they add another chapter to a sensational baseball season.

Following last Saturday's loss in the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 title game, Dos Pueblos jumped out to a 3-0 lead in their first-ever appearance in the CIF-State playoffs.

The Chargers dominated from start to finish in a 10-2 CIF-SoCal Division 3 opening round win over St. Anthony of Long Beach.

The top-seeded Chargers will now host University City of San Diego on Thursday at 4 p.m. in a regional semifinal.

After loading the bases with back-to-back bunt singles and a hit batter, the Chargers caught a break with one out when a bouncing ball hit by Charlie Potter was misplayed at first base as two runs scored on the error.

DP added a third run in that first inning on a booming double to right-center by Mateo Saldana that scored Alexander Hajda.

The Chargers loaded the bases in the second inning and Zach Gesswein drove in a pair of runs with a solid single to center to increase the lead to 5-0.

For the first time in six playoff games DP did not start senior Seth Tedeschi on the mound.

Rather they started sophomore Nick Salcido and he held the visiting Saints to just one run in four innings of work.

The Chargers made it 7-1 in the bottom of the third inning as Shane Grant scored from third on a wild pitch and Taylor Young drove in another run with a sacrifice fly.

(Shane Grant beats the throw from the catcher to score in the third inning. Entenza Design).

Derek Brunet followed Salcido on the mound and held St. Anthony in check.

(Senior Derek Brunet was solid in relief for DP. Entenza Design).

The Chargers are now 3-0 at home in these playoffs and 5-1 overall in the postseason as they continue to play high school baseball in June.