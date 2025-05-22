Comedian Brad Williams shares how he used comedy to overcome adversity

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— Brad Williams is no stranger to adversity. The 41 year old comedian was born with a genetic disorder called achondroplasia— the primary feature of which is dwarfism.



That led to being bullied at a very young age… something he says his dad equipped him to handle through comedy.



“He and I would write comebacks together. We would write reports to common things that you thought kids might say. And so it was great because then when it happened, I wasn't hurt by it. I wasn't shocked by it. I was just, I trained for this,” said comedian Brad Williams.

The National Center for Education says one out of every five students report being bullied.



A third of students who are bullied for personal characteristics say it comes down to their appearance.



“Most of it isn't based in cruelty. Most of it is based in ignorance. Like a lot of discriminatory practices, a lot of people that don't like and don't accept certain types of people just haven't been exposed to those types of people,” said Williams.



Williams says humor has helped him level with people in a way that makes his dwarfism a superpower.



“It’s the first thing a lot of people notice. You know, like sometimes people come up to me after a show and go, Hey, man, thanks for talking about disability and difference. I get it,” said Williams



Williams says comedy is also a way to build self confidence and reframe negative thought patterns.



“It's a positive effect on mental health for me personally, because that's my therapy. That's how I get it out. And just to laugh, you're releasing those joy chemicals in your brain, serotonin, dopamine. You feel good about yourself. If you have a if you have a physical ailment, like a sore leg, a bruised arm, and you go laugh a lot, you'll notice, hey, I'm not hurting right now."



Williams’ dad passed away three years ago. He's now passing along his father's lessons to his daughter.



“The things that I will tell her are the things that my dad told me. I will tell her to be aware of your difference. I will tell her that you have a wonderful tool of acceptance and that you are different, that if you just kind of acknowledge it, you crack a couple of jokes, you're good,” said Williams



Brad Williams will be performing at the Granada Theater Saturday June 7th.