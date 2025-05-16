Cooler for the weekend, tracking a warming trend next week

Friday has been a beautiful day, with mostly clear skies through the region. A bit of gloomy conditions did hug the coastal areas to start the day, with some areas on the stubborn side. As we head into the weekend, a bit of a cooling trend is expected for the Central Coast as low pressure moves near the region. Sundowner winds are expected to pick up for the Central Coast Friday afternoon, but expected to calm by Friday evening. Onshore flow strengthened overnight as well and will continue through the weekend. With low pressure and onshore flow making its way through, it will bring the chance for drizzle and mist early Saturday morning.

Saturday will be the coolest day of the next seven, dropping 10-15 degrees below average for this time of year. This low pressure system is a fast moving one, so by Saturday evening it will move out of the region and winds may bring sunny skies back rather quick. As low pressure moves out, gusty winds may pick up during sundowner winds. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the 60s and 70s. Start making those weekend plans! The Strawberry Festival is Saturday and Sunday at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. The Blueberry Festival is Saturday in San Luis Obispo at SLO Ranch. In Santa Barbara, head outside to the Bird Fest at Santa Barbara Botanic Garden. Plenty of fun activities going on and although it may be cooler, conditions will still be gorgeous.

By Sunday, mild conditions return and mostly clear skies return as well. Beach communities like Morro Bay and parts of Ventura county may see stubborn clearing to start Sunday.

Headed into next week, First Alert Weather is tracking a mini heat wave, mainly for the inland areas. Temperatures slowly rise on Monday and Tuesday, with numbers peaking Wednesday and Thursday. The valleys and inland areas will see temperatures in the 80s and 90s! The coasts will stay closer to the 70s and low 80s.