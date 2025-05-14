Skip to Content
Fire crews stopped forward progress on a vegetation fire in the Gaviota area Wednesday night

suspect arrest in El Capitan Vegetation Fire
By
May 14, 2025 11:42 pm
Published 11:37 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.- Fire crews stopped a vegetation fire in the Gaviota area at just over one acre Wednesday night

Santa Barbara County fire department spokesperson Scott Safechuck posted a picture via X, which he writes was provided by the county sheriff's office.

It shows a man being taken into custody as a suspect in the fire.

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Gq9Yv_UWoAAvn4F?format=jpg&name=large

The vegetation fire started at 6:14 p.m. in the canyon above El Capitan resort---no structures were threatened.

Forward progress was stopped at 7:41 p.m., firefighters will remain at the scene to mop up.

We'll keep you updated as more information comes into our newsroom.

Jennifer Almanza

