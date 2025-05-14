Fire crews stopped forward progress on a vegetation fire in the Gaviota area Wednesday night
Santa Barbara County fire department spokesperson Scott Safechuck posted a picture via X, which he writes was provided by the county sheriff's office.
It shows a man being taken into custody as a suspect in the fire.
The vegetation fire started at 6:14 p.m. in the canyon above El Capitan resort---no structures were threatened.
Forward progress was stopped at 7:41 p.m., firefighters will remain at the scene to mop up.
We'll keep you updated as more information comes into our newsroom.