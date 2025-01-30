Witness to terrifying plane crash in Goleta shares experience

GOLETA, Calif.- Steve Epstein says he was driving toward Montecito when he saw smoke and thought it could be a car fire. As he got closer he saw how bad the situation was-A small aircraft had crashed in an open field between Los Carneros Road and Storke Road.

“There were some small explosions, you could hear things popping,” said Steve Epstein who captured video moments after the plane went down.

Epstein shared much praise for the first responders and good samaritans who raced over to help the victims who suffered major injuries.

“And i was like ‘holy crap’ that’s when i saw everybody running dragging the people away, which was good i mean who knows how much bigger that fire was going to get or explode," said Espstein.

He says having little to no wind in the weather forecast saved the big flames from getting much worse.

"If there had been any wind, there's not a ton of grass, i mean, someones mowed that field, but that could have burned half of Goleta down."

Two professional pilots aged 29 years-old and 33 years-old were taken to Cottage Hospital by ground ambulance with major injuries.

“The number of first responders I saw rolling was, they were not taking this lightly and fortunately they got that fire knocked down really quickly”

As of now, the crash does remain under investigation.